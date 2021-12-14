Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD
Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zimmerman evaluated my spine issues in preparation for a referral for surgery. He listened, did a thorough exam with all the necessary tests quickly, and was decisive in determining that medical treatment wasn't going to help, that surgery was necessary. He was kind, competent, respectful, and acted promptly. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD
- 40 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zimmerman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
