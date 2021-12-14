See All Neurosurgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD

Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zimmerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Neuro
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 955-0943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skull Base Surgery
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Treatment frequency



Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2021
    Dr. Zimmerman evaluated my spine issues in preparation for a referral for surgery. He listened, did a thorough exam with all the necessary tests quickly, and was decisive in determining that medical treatment wasn't going to help, that surgery was necessary. He was kind, competent, respectful, and acted promptly. I highly recommend him.
    Karen W — Dec 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780669937
    Education & Certifications

    • Barrow Neur Inst
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zimmerman works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Zimmerman’s profile.

    Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Skull Base Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

