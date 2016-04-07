Dr. Richard Zoumalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoumalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Zoumalan, MD
Dr. Richard Zoumalan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-4755
Richard A. Zoumalan M.D., Inc.9401 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 278-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
I had lots of anxiety when considering this surgery. Dr. Zoumalan made me feel very comfortable during consultations, the day of surgery and afterward. It's been a little over a year and I am completely satisfied and love what I had done. It is life changing. I'm very grateful. Thank you Dr. Zoumalan.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1780728204
- University of Washington, Seattle
- New York University Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- U.C.L.A.
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
