Overview of Dr. Richard Zweig, MD

Dr. Richard Zweig, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Zweig works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.