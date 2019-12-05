Overview

Dr. Richards Afonja, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ibadan, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Afonja works at Colfax Oncology in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Paterson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.