Overview

Dr. Richelle Olsen, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Olsen works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.