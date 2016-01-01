Dr. Richenda Herren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richenda Herren, MD
Overview of Dr. Richenda Herren, MD
Dr. Richenda Herren, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from The University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Dr. Herren works at
Dr. Herren's Office Locations
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee300 Rockefeller Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 682-5501
Warren Clinic General Surgery - Muskogee101 Rockefeller Dr Ste 201, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 686-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Richenda Herren, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164407995
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / The Chicago Medical School
- The University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- General Surgery
