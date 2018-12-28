Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Hung works at
Locations
-
1
Soundental Associates, P.C.655 Saw Mill Rd Ste 3, West Haven, CT 06516 Directions (203) 594-8369
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a happy patient for many years and hope to continue for many more years.
About Dr. Richmond Hung, DDS
- Dentistry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1154502722
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung speaks Italian, Mandarin and Spanish.
463 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
