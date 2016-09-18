Dr. Agajanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richy Agajanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Richy Agajanian, MD
Dr. Richy Agajanian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Agajanian works at
Dr. Agajanian's Office Locations
Richy Agajanian MD A Professional Corp.11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 309, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Gave us hope when during difficult times. Always responsive to our questions, never rushed us
About Dr. Richy Agajanian, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1922116664
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- UCLA San Fernando Valley
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agajanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agajanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agajanian speaks Armenian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Agajanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agajanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agajanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agajanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.