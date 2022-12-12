Dr. Rick Boyles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Boyles, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Boyles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
Medical Screening Clinic, 3350 FAIRVIEW ST, Pasadena, TX 77504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyles?
Dr Rick Boyles there’s not enough words to say kind , passionate ,helpful caring . I can go on and on absolute best doctor around .
About Dr. Rick Boyles, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356537799
Education & Certifications
- San Jacino Meth Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyles speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.