Overview of Dr. Rick Carpenter, DO

Dr. Rick Carpenter, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.



Dr. Carpenter works at Rick Carpenter in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.