Dr. Rick Chac, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rick Chac, MD

Dr. Rick Chac, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Chac works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chac's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    660 Old Telegraph Canyon Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 482-2400
  2. 2
    National City
    502 Euclid Ave Ste 300, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 502-5800
  3. 3
    Chula Vista
    750 Medical Center Ct Ste 8, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 482-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Feb 19, 2020
    At the age of 18 he delivered my first baby. My mother in law also has gone to him for medical needs. We both LOVE him ! He’s an amazing doctor. Once I was very emotional and cried in his office and next appointment he was playing card tricks because he saw how sad I was the previous visit. When in labor, my baby was ready to come out and literally he was there in 10 minutes, at 6 am super energetic “ WHOS READY TO HAVE A BABY” I will definitely come back to him for my next.
    Photo: Dr. Rick Chac, MD
    About Dr. Rick Chac, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1538347760
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Medical Center &amp;amp; Children's Hospital
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med|University of Arizona
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Chac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chac has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chac speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

