Dr. Rick Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rick Chadha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Chadha works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Gastroenterology Group10758 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 923-4000
-
2
Krates Eye Centers7340 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-3233
-
3
Illinois Gastroenterology Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chadha?
Been a patient for a number of years, always a positive professional experience with staff and Doc!
About Dr. Rick Chadha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992770598
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha works at
Dr. Chadha has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.