Dr. Rick Chadha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Chadha works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.