Dr. Rick Csintalan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rick Csintalan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office6670 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
EXCELLENT AND CALMING
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Csintalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Csintalan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Csintalan.
