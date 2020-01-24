Overview of Dr. Rick Edgar, MD

Dr. Rick Edgar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Edgar works at Shoreline Neurosurgical Cnsltng in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.