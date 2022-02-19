Dr. Rick Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Erickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick Erickson, MD
Dr. Rick Erickson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paris, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Ok College Of Med
Dr. Erickson works at
Dr. Erickson's Office Locations
Brooks Hearingllc1001 E Austin St, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-5800
Paris Regional Medical Center865 Deshong Dr, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-4521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He is such a wonderful Dr. He actually shows he cared and has a wonderful bed side manner would definitely recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Rick Erickson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1457354367
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
