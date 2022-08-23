Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rick Friedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rick Friedman, MD
Dr. Rick Friedman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
1
6631200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-6631
2
Westside Office9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 360, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 601-3366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
UC San Diego Health Head and Neck Surgery9350 Campus Point Dr Lowr Level Ste A, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8590
- 4 1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Flying out from Charleston, SC to San Diego to have my surgery with Dr. Friedman and Dr. Schwartz was the best decision I have every made in my life! They performed a retrosigmoid carniotomy on my 2.3 cm acoustic neuroma and not only got the whole tumor out but were able to preserve my hearing! The best at what they do!
About Dr. Rick Friedman, MD
- Neurotology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982708558
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clin
- U CA San Diego Med Ctr
- Univ Of Ca
- UCLA
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
