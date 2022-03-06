Overview of Dr. Rick Gemma, DO

Dr. Rick Gemma, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Gemma works at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.