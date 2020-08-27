Overview

Dr. Rick Harrelson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise and Mizell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Harrelson works at Samc-enterprise Medical Clinic in Enterprise, AL with other offices in Pensacola, FL and Dothan, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.