Dr. Rick Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Rick Henderson, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
AnMed Cardiothoracic Surgery100 Healthy Way Ste 1120, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
Absolutely terrific. Had an ablation for ATF. Worked perfectly. Easy recovery, no complications. Wanted off blood thinners and he discussed Watchman pros/cons. Decided to have the Watchman installed. Again, easy recovery no complications. I’m off blood thinners, ATF has not recurred! Dr Henderson is a terrific doctor. He listens, communicates clearly, and is a highly skilled cardiologist!
About Dr. Rick Henderson, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487667523
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.