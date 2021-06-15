See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Rick Hummel, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rick Hummel, MD

Dr. Rick Hummel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.

Dr. Hummel works at RICK HUMMEL MD in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hummel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rick Hummel MD PC
    11155 Dunn Rd Ste 201N, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 741-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 15, 2021
    Absolutely the best doctor I have ever had. Dr. Hummel cares deeply for all of his patients. Doctor and his entire staff are amazing and I am blessed to be his patient.
    Margaret M Thiel — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Rick Hummel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609955483
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
