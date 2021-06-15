Overview of Dr. Rick Hummel, MD

Dr. Rick Hummel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christian Hospital.



Dr. Hummel works at RICK HUMMEL MD in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.