Dr. Rick Leflore, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rick Leflore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rowlett, TX.
Dr. Leflore works at
Locations
Lake Pointe Dentistry7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 250, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 354-4757Monday12:30pm - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient here for the last 3-4 years and totally satisfied, staff is great, and Dr LeFlore is outstanding, I highly recommend Dr LeFlore and his staff for any type of dental work!
About Dr. Rick Leflore, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leflore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leflore accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leflore works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Leflore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leflore.
