Dr. Rick Han Lin, DO
Dr. Rick Han Lin, DO is a Dermatologist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dermatology Clinic of Mcallen3100 Buddy Owens Ave Ste 101, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 971-0404
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Not sure if my doctor was Dr Lin, but whoever it was dermatologist in McAllen made me feel super comfortable, welcomed, important and actually cared for my concerns. Super Nice Dr I would loved to go again if anything .
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1508836693
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Han Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Han Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han Lin.
