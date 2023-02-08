Overview of Dr. Rick Low, MD

Dr. Rick Low, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Low works at Desert Surgical Specialists in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.