Dr. Rick McKenzie, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick McKenzie, MD
Dr. Rick McKenzie, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations
West Alabama Neurosurgery & Spine PC701 University Blvd E Ste 702, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0441
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 759-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Talked to Dr. McKenzie about my back and he tells it like it is with no sugar coating. Not only did he tell me he showed me the x-rays and pointed to what he was talking about. He told me what was going to happen and what to expect. Had two spinal surgeries in two days. Had to go through my stomach on the first one and in the back on the second one. I was up and walking the next day. I'd recommend him to others and have done so.
About Dr. Rick McKenzie, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1710927694
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
