Dr. Rick Nissen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rick Nissen, MD

Dr. Rick Nissen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with New Ulm Medical Center.

Dr. Nissen works at Accuquest Hearing Centers in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in New Ulm, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nissen's Office Locations

    Accuquest Hearing Centers
    8714 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420
    New Ulm Medical Center
    1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN 56073

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • New Ulm Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Meniere's Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Acoustic Neuroma
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Facial Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Labyrinthitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Nasal Polyp
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Peritonsillar Abscess
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 10, 2019
    Dr. Nissen has been very helpful to me in dealing with flare-up's from my Meniere's Disease. He carefully listens to my description of my current problem. He carefully explains what might be the various causes. Then he explains his logic for which causes are most likely. Then he explains which tests that he recommends and why. Then he asks if I have any more questions before we proceed. He has helped me to greatly reduce my dizziness and vertigo numerous times. I highly recommend him!
    Carter — Jan 10, 2019
    About Dr. Rick Nissen, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306842711
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Nissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nissen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nissen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nissen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nissen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nissen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nissen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nissen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nissen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.