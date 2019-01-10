Overview of Dr. Rick Nissen, MD

Dr. Rick Nissen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with New Ulm Medical Center.



Dr. Nissen works at Accuquest Hearing Centers in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in New Ulm, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.