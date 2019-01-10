Dr. Rick Nissen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nissen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Nissen, MD
Dr. Rick Nissen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with New Ulm Medical Center.
Accuquest Hearing Centers8714 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55420 Directions (952) 884-3134
New Ulm Medical Center1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN 56073 Directions (507) 217-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- New Ulm Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nissen has been very helpful to me in dealing with flare-up's from my Meniere's Disease. He carefully listens to my description of my current problem. He carefully explains what might be the various causes. Then he explains his logic for which causes are most likely. Then he explains which tests that he recommends and why. Then he asks if I have any more questions before we proceed. He has helped me to greatly reduce my dizziness and vertigo numerous times. I highly recommend him!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
