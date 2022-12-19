See All Hand Surgeons in Pewaukee, WI
Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.9 (362)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD

Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Papandrea works at Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papandrea's Office Locations

    Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin
    N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53052 (262) 544-5311
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

  • ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
  • Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia
    WellPoint

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 362 ratings
    Dec 19, 2022
    I fell and detached two tendons on my rotator cuff. Atrophy set in due to getting a fever during the Covid epidemic and the initial meeting being delayed. Because of the severity of the detachment it was another orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedic Associates who recommended that I use Dr Papandrea. Dr Papandrea explained clearly the procedure he would utilize and the possible outcomes of the surgery. He reattached the tendons and placed me on an appropriate rehabilitation program. He personally returned a phone call to me when an important question arose. His team is excellent. I was impressed by the total experience including the rehabilitation.
    Richard (Age 66) — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    31 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Clinic-Elbow/Shoulder Fellowship
    Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    Mt. Sinai Medical Center
    University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papandrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papandrea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papandrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papandrea works at Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI. View the full address on Dr. Papandrea’s profile.

    Dr. Papandrea has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papandrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    362 patients have reviewed Dr. Papandrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papandrea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papandrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papandrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

