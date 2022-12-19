Overview of Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD

Dr. Rick Papandrea, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Papandrea works at Orthopedic Associates of Wisconsin in Pewaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.