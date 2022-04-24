Dr. Rieser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rick Rieser, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick Rieser, MD
Dr. Rick Rieser, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Rieser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rieser's Office Locations
-
1
Centro Clinica Medica General La Guadalupe Inc2065 W 6th St Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 263-2468
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rieser?
Showed extreme consideration for my circumstances and assisted me in a timely and professional manner. Very eccentric and pleasurable to talk to .
About Dr. Rick Rieser, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740735737
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rieser works at
Dr. Rieser speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rieser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rieser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rieser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rieser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.