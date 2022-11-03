Dr. Rick Sasso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Sasso, MD
Dr. Rick Sasso, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. He has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Indiana Spine Group, 13225 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032, (317) 228-7000
Hospital Affiliations
Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Patient review: Between my hubby and me, Dr. Sasso has performed four surgeries on us. Every single one left us so much better off. I send everyone to him, and they are grateful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Baylor University
- U Tex
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Dr. Sasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Conditions treated include: Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso with an overall rating of 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.