Dr. Rick Siegel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Siegel works at Bloomfield Foot & Ankle Specialists in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    43750 Woodward Ave Ste 101, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Nov 20, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Siegel's when he first started his practice. I made an appointment a week and a half ago. I was told Dr. Siegel was in only on certain days and times. I made the appointment with my calendar in my lap. I made certain my appointment was the day, date and time the staff said. When I arrived at the office I was told my appointment was 2 days later. I went home and confirmed what day was written on the calendar. I had to make other arrangements for my granddaughter to be taken to school so consequently I was very disappointed. I don't believe it was my mistake. Unfortunately, I won't be seeing Dr. Siegel any time soon His staff made sure of that.
    Linda Hamilton — Nov 20, 2019
    About Dr. Rick Siegel, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538130182
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Siegel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegel works at Bloomfield Foot & Ankle Specialists in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Siegel’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

