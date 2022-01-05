See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Rick Sloan, MD

Family Medicine
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rick Sloan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sloan works at Compassionate Care Centers in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Care Centers LLC
    3201 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 773-2273
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 05, 2022
    I’m so glad I found Dr. Sloan. He’s a great doctor…I saw a bad review before writing this, and I don’t believe it for a second!! Lol! Ive actually been there for my appointments before when someone had come into the office trying to get drugs that were not needed..I’ve seen this same thing on other doctors reviews before too, not just his. Sure wish they could find a way to prove someone was telling the truth, because it is totally unfair for the TRUE good doctors these days- (which are a rare find, anyway!!)
    Wendy S. — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Rick Sloan, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124128954
    Education & Certifications

    • Phoenix Integrated Res/St Joseph's
    • St Anthonys Fam Med
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rick Sloan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloan works at Compassionate Care Centers in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sloan’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

