Dr. Rick Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rick Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Rick Smith, MD
Dr. Rick Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Mclaren Greater Lansing401 W Greenlawn Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-6000
-
2
Rick J. Smith MD PC1504 E Grand River Ave Ste 100, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Excited to see my new, improved results!
About Dr. Rick Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104934603
Education & Certifications
- Inst Craniofacial & Recon Surg
- Grand Rapids Med Ed Ctr
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.