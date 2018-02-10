Overview

Dr. Richard Snyder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Snyder works at HeartPlace in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.