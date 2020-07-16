See All Otolaryngologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Rick Visor, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rick Visor, MD

Dr. Rick Visor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with Tripler Army Medical Center

Dr. Visor works at Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Intranasal or Sinus Procedure and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Visor's Office Locations

    Oklahoma Otolaryngology Associates
    4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 115, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 755-6475
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Ada
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Dr. Visor is the best. I was sent to another ENT and an allergy specialist before going to Dr. Visor, and they couldn't tell me why I was having problems with my voice. He new what was wrong just by listening to me! Then looked in the scope to verify and sure enough, dysplasia on my vocal cord. Quick surgery corrected the issue, I wish I would've come to see him first instead of wasting a year on antihistamines and and allergy treatments.
    Natalie — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Rick Visor, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1487611570
    Education & Certifications

    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    • William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
