Dr. Rick Yavruian, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rick Yavruian, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Twin Falls, ID. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.
Canyon View Hospital228 Shoup Ave W, Twin Falls, ID 83301 Directions (208) 732-3428
Northpoint Recovery LLC10787 W Ustick Rd, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 323-1125
Sage Healthcare PLLC413 N Allumbaugh St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 323-1125
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1831131085
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
