Dr. Rickey Hutcheson, DO
Overview of Dr. Rickey Hutcheson, DO
Dr. Rickey Hutcheson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Tennessee Valley Bone & Joint2350 N Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 476-5554Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Recently our college-age son needed care that we were trying to coordinate from another state. All of my interactions over the phone with various office staff (scheduling, patient info, and billing) were above and beyond the call of duty to be courteous and helpful. Our son saw Dr. Hutcheson and was treated with excellent care, concern, and a viable plan of action for his broken hand. We are an active duty military family with extra logistical challenges and sometimes frustrating insurance hoops to jump through. All of Dr. Hutcheson's staff has made this process stress free and easy.
About Dr. Rickey Hutcheson, DO
Education & Certifications
- Pinnacle Health System
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutcheson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutcheson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutcheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutcheson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutcheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcheson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcheson.
