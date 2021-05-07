Overview

Dr. Rickey Kinzey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Kinzey works at Evergreen Medical Centre in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.