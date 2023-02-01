Dr. Rickey Lents, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lents is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rickey Lents, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rickey Lents, MD
Dr. Rickey Lents, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with Campbell Clin
Dr. Lents works at
Dr. Lents' Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
-
2
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists1617 E Malone Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
Ratings & Reviews
Seem to be very knowledgeable in his field good bed side manners. Myself I like him he good.
About Dr. Rickey Lents, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1467453670
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Clin
- The Campbell Foundation|U Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis|Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lents has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lents accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lents has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lents on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lents. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lents.
