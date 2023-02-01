See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Rickey Lents, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (61)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rickey Lents, MD

Dr. Rickey Lents, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with Campbell Clin

Dr. Lents works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Sikeston, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lents' Office Locations

    Advanced Orthopedic Specialists
    48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Advanced Orthopedic Specialists
    1617 E Malone Ave, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    Feb 01, 2023
    Seem to be very knowledgeable in his field good bed side manners. Myself I like him he good.
    MARK A HUX — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Rickey Lents, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    NPI Number
    1467453670
    Education & Certifications

    Campbell Clin
    The Campbell Foundation|U Tenn
    Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis|Baptist Memorial Hospital Memphis
