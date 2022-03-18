See All Hematologists in Frankfort, KY
Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD

Hematology
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD

Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Myhand works at Covenant Oncology and Hematology, LLC in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myhand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Oncology and Hematology, LLC
    93 C Michael Davenport Blvd Ste 2, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 628-3428
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Leukocytosis
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Phlebotomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr Myhand is a very good doctor. He listens, explains everything till you are comfortable with understanding. I am not rushed thru the office. I have truly enjoyed my experience with Dr Myhand. I can contact him anytime for further questions and answers.
    Sheree B. — Mar 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD
    About Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942284799
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rickey Myhand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myhand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myhand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myhand works at Covenant Oncology and Hematology, LLC in Frankfort, KY. View the full address on Dr. Myhand’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Myhand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myhand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

