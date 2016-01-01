Dr. Rickey Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rickey Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Rickey Reynolds, MD
Dr. Rickey Reynolds, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
-
1
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 221-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
About Dr. Rickey Reynolds, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316099153
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reynolds speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.