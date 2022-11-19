Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Adventist Health Sonora and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Dr. Bassi works at
Locations
-
1
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd 12, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
-
2
FCPP-GMMSA-Endocrinology1541 Florida Ave Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bassi?
Great visit peoples are friendly
About Dr. Ricky Bassi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215025465
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassi works at
Dr. Bassi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.