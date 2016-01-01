Overview

Dr. Ricky Deerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rainsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with DeKalb Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deerman works at RICKY G DEERMAN MD in Rainsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.