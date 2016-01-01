Overview

Dr. Ricky Fennell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Fennell works at Cherry Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.