Overview of Dr. Ricky Ford, MD

Dr. Ricky Ford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford and Palo Pinto General Hospital.



Dr. Ford works at Rick Ford, MD in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.