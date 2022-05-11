Overview of Dr. Ricky Ganim, MD

Dr. Ricky Ganim, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Ganim works at Vital Heart & Vein in Humble, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.