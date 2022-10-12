Overview of Dr. Ricky Kalra, MD

Dr. Ricky Kalra, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis|Washington University, St Louis and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Legent Hospital for Special Surgery, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Kalra works at Kalra Brain & Spine in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.