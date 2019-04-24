Dr. Madhok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricky Madhok, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricky Madhok, MD
Dr. Ricky Madhok, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Madhok works at
Dr. Madhok's Office Locations
Industrial Medicine Associates8002 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 459-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Madhok is a kind, patient, caring, sensitive, great neurosurgeon. He is not an alarmist. He listens to his patients and explains everything in a way that is easy to understand. He performed spinal disk surgery on me and I could not be more pleased with the results. He is thoughtful and unpretentious. I recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Ricky Madhok, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811194541
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madhok accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madhok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madhok works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.