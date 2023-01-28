Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists8001 Youree Dr Ste 600, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Vantage Health Plan
Dr. Paul is absolutely amazing! I like that he kept a good close eye on me and my sweet baby girl. If me or my husband and any questions or concerns he was always quick to answer them for us. During office visits he took the time to answer our questions! He and his office staff was very friendly, and also supportive during my pregnancy! He is the best! Dr. Paul made my delivery absolutely the best. He was always checking on us while waiting for the arrival of our bundle of joy!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paul has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.