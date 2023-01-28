Overview of Dr. Ricky Paul, MD

Dr. Ricky Paul, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Paul works at WK Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.