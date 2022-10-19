Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricky Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Ricky Smith, MD
Dr. Ricky Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Upper Cumberland Urology Associates PC320 N Oak Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4103Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-5547
Cookeville Regional Medical Group Inc.127 N Oak Ave Ste D, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 783-4103
Urology of Memphis2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 307, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 373-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor that walks in, calls ya by first name, sits down & ask how's your day! Always a professional but makes ya feel comfortable, at ease. He probably spends the same amount of time with each patient as other docs do but I never felt rushed. Want a doc that cares about you, not just a name on a clipboard? See Dr. Ricky Smith.
About Dr. Ricky Smith, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.