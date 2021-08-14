Dr. Ricky Sukita, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ricky Sukita, DPM
Dr. Ricky Sukita, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Island Foot and Ankle Specialists405 N Kuakini St Ste 1010, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 596-0305
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Sukita is awesome, he took care of my toe nail problems on both feet. I recommend him if you have problems with your feet. ????????????
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Sukita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sukita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sukita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sukita has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sukita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukita.
