Dr. Rida Jamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rida Jamil, MD
Overview of Dr. Rida Jamil, MD
Dr. Rida Jamil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Jamil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jamil's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street232 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jamil?
I would highly recommend Dr. Jamil, especially if you have any anxiety/stress around health. She is patient with my MANY questions, thoughtful, and kind. She has made me feel better when sick both physically and emotionally, which in my experience can be rare in the medical field.
About Dr. Rida Jamil, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730613753
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jamil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamil works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.